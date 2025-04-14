Analysts Set Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Target Price at $43.40

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Veracyte

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

Veracyte Stock Up 5.1 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Veracyte by 1,267.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Veracyte by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.48. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

(Get Free Report

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.