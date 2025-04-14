Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 14th (AAPL, AMWD, ATEC, BBY, BEEM, CRCT, DFIN, EB, FLD, FLYW)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 14th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the stock.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Zelman & Associates.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition (NASDAQ:FLD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $296.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $276.00 price target on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $245.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $313.00.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Zelman & Associates.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $88.50 target price on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $255.00 target price on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

