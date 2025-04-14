Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Meta Platforms (META)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META):

4/11/2025 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $786.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $775.00 to $610.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $710.00 to $645.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $765.00 to $640.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $725.00 to $610.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $750.00 to $675.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2025 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $725.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Meta Platforms had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $790.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $810.00 to $725.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $750.00 to $710.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

META opened at $543.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $628.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $609.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $414.50 and a twelve month high of $740.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.39, for a total transaction of $500,462.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,943,062.60. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.00, for a total value of $255,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,950. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 451,119 shares of company stock worth $304,709,239. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,198,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $111,948,344,000 after buying an additional 1,502,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,181,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,719,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,519 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,317,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,777,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,317,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,606,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,949,512,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

