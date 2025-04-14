Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Waters (WAT)

Waters (NYSE: WAT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/10/2025 – Waters had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Waters was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $460.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2025 – Waters was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/26/2025 – Waters was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $407.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $396.00.

3/6/2025 – Waters had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $390.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Waters was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2025 – Waters was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/13/2025 – Waters was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $430.00.

2/13/2025 – Waters had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Waters had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $405.00 to $410.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Waters had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $430.00 to $410.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Waters Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE WAT opened at $325.44 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $279.24 and a 12 month high of $423.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.81 and a 200-day moving average of $372.48. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Waters Co alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Waters

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,579,000 after buying an additional 41,339 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Waters by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 421,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $156,439,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Waters by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.