Analyzing Kyverna Therapeutics (KYTX) & Its Competitors

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) is one of 300 public companies in the "Biological products, except diagnostic" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kyverna Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kyverna Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyverna Therapeutics 0 1 5 1 3.00 Kyverna Therapeutics Competitors 1948 5414 14000 300 2.58

Kyverna Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 783.11%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 116.46%. Given Kyverna Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kyverna Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kyverna Therapeutics $7.03 million -$60.37 million -0.60 Kyverna Therapeutics Competitors $575.27 million -$70.96 million 0.15

This table compares Kyverna Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kyverna Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kyverna Therapeutics. Kyverna Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Kyverna Therapeutics has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyverna Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of -4.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 548% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kyverna Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyverna Therapeutics N/A -51.12% -37.91% Kyverna Therapeutics Competitors -2,185.76% -161.46% -40.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Kyverna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kyverna Therapeutics beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing KYV-201, an allogeneic CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate that is in preclinical stage to treat multiple autoimmune diseases. In addition, it is developing product candidates to treat other autoimmune diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease that includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a license and collaboration agreement with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to research and develop an allogeneic CD19-directed CAR cell therapy product; and with Kite to research and develop programs for the treatment, diagnosis, and prevention of autoimmune, inflammatory, and allogeneic stem cell transplant inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as BAIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

