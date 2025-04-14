Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLY. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.15 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.10%.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

