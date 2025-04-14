Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,077,958 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 25,269 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $107,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,661,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $689,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,429 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,132,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,885,000 after purchasing an additional 612,997 shares during the last quarter. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $11,917,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,018,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,700,000 after buying an additional 262,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Antero Resources stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.30 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Antero Resources

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.