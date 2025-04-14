APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives $43.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE APG opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37. APi Group has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,724,327.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of APi Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 106.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in APi Group during the third quarter worth about $304,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of APi Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,723,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,941,000 after buying an additional 132,971 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

