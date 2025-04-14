Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the March 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Apollo Silver Trading Up 7.8 %
APGOF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.26. 335,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,195. Apollo Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.
Apollo Silver Company Profile
