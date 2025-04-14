Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the March 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Apollo Silver Trading Up 7.8 %

APGOF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.26. 335,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,195. Apollo Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

Apollo Silver Company Profile

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,350 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 765 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

