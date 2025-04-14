Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%.

Applied Digital Stock Up 1.5 %

APLD stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $5.37. 25,354,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,303,420. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 5.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Digital news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 342,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,868.55. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Further Reading

