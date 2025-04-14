Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Up 3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.24. 5,053,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 20,289,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACHR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.16.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer Aviation news, CFO Mark Mesler sold 62,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $479,386.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,871.10. This represents a 8.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 33,335 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $234,678.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,217.92. This represents a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,780 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,081 in the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 471.7% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

