Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,901,326 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 528% from the previous session’s volume of 302,873 shares.The stock last traded at $11.19 and had previously closed at $11.18.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.

Get Ares Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $883,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth $1,110,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $3,534,000. Finally, Decagon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $4,089,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 15, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.