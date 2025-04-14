Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.02. 132,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,606. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62.
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
