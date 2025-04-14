Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.02. 132,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,606. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

