Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARES. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $217.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.40.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ARES traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.77. The stock had a trading volume of 735,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,550. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $110.63 and a 12 month high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 69,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.99, for a total value of $11,192,990.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,009.26. The trade was a 69.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashish Bhutani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.33 per share, with a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,163.65. This trade represents a 77.49 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,113 shares of company stock worth $54,409,915 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Ares Management by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

