Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance

APWC stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.02.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.11 million for the quarter.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World.

