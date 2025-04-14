AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 147.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,882 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $26,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in AstraZeneca by 15.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $946,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,822,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $205.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.83. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.