AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Posts Earnings Results

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. AstroNova had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 2.49%.

AstroNova Stock Performance

Shares of ALOT opened at $8.53 on Monday. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

