Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

ATYR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Atyr PHARMA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atyr PHARMA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,092,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Atyr PHARMA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATYR opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $263.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Atyr PHARMA has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.66.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Atyr PHARMA will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

