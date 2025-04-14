Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Purchases £7,006 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin acquired 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £7,006 ($9,166.56).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 9th, Michael Tobin bought 1,840 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of £6,716 ($8,787.13).

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Tobin bought 2,300 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £8,234 ($10,773.26).

On Friday, January 31st, Michael Tobin purchased 2,700 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 370 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990 ($13,070.78).

Audioboom Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON BOOM opened at GBX 330 ($4.32) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 498.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 365. The company has a market cap of £65.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63. Audioboom Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 680 ($8.90).

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom is a global leader in podcasting – our shows are downloaded more than 98 million times each month by 30 million unique listeners around the world. Audioboom is ranked as the fourth largest podcast publisher in the US by Triton Digital.

Audioboom’s ad-tech and monetisation platform underpins a scalable content business that provides commercial services for a premium network of 250 top tier podcasts, with key partners including ‘Casefile True Crime’ (US), ‘Morbid’ (US), ‘True Crime Obsessed’ (US), ‘The Morning Toast’ (US), ‘No Such Thing As A Fish’ (UK), and ‘The Cycling Podcast’ (UK).

The Audioboom Originals Network is a slate of content developed and produced by Audioboom including ‘Dark Air with Terry Carnation’, ‘RELAX!’, ‘Baby Mamas No Dramas’, ‘Covert’, ‘It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey’, ‘Mafia’, ‘Huddled Masses’ and ‘What Makes A Killer’.

Audioboom operates internationally, with operations and global partnerships across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

