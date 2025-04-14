Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $105.77 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 456,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $105,774,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.7% of Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $181.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $855.47 billion, a PE ratio of 148.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.68.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

