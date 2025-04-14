Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Purchases New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,948,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,175,756,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 381.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 733,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,085,000 after acquiring an additional 580,967 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in KLA by 114,444.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,809,000 after purchasing an additional 342,189 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in KLA by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,455,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,926,000 after purchasing an additional 292,907 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in KLA by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 357,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,145,000 after purchasing an additional 226,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
KLA Stock Performance
NASDAQ KLAC opened at $670.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $705.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $693.97. The company has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
KLA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.
Insider Transactions at KLA
In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. This represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on KLA from $850.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $748.00 to $870.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.28.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
