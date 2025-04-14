Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $78.85, but opened at $88.31. Banco Macro shares last traded at $92.60, with a volume of 316,961 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Banco Macro Stock Up 14.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Banco Macro by 1,829.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Banco Macro by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

