Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,720 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 32,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 629,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,868,000 after buying an additional 55,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 307,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 42,371 shares during the period. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

NYSE BSAC opened at $22.26 on Monday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Banco Santander-Chile Increases Dividend

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.349 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.25. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

