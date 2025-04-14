Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.05 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,374,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,857,000 after buying an additional 95,821 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VOT opened at $233.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $277.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

