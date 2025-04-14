Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,884 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,584,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,285,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAP opened at $177.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $153.27 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

