Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762,688 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in News were worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 2,392.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter worth $85,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

News Stock Up 2.3 %

News stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.