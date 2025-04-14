Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 129,148 Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFPM. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE TFPM opened at $21.39 on Monday. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.25.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

