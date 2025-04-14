Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 827 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 5.0 %

SWKS opened at $56.54 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average of $81.96.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.89%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

