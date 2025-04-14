Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $25.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.88%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

