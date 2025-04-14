Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $122,685.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,336.96. The trade was a 48.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $1,035,067.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,619.16. This trade represents a 25.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TECH shares. Baird R W cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bio-Techne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

