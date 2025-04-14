Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,048 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Roblox by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 26,154 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $1,724,594.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,502,189.26. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $12,026,684.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,649,667.84. This represents a 50.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,232,833 shares of company stock worth $76,827,466. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Roblox stock opened at $57.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $75.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. On average, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

