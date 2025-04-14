Barclays Cuts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $86.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

NDAQ traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $72.72. 1,834,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,408. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $58.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.15.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,818. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

