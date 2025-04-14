Baupost Group LLC MA Has $518.42 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Baupost Group LLC MA reduced its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,453,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857,168 shares during the period. Liberty Global accounts for about 15.0% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 0.11% of Liberty Global worth $518,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of LBTYK opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $7.19. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion.

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

