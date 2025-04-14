Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of BDRFY stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 191,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,600. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
