Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BDRFY stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 191,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,600. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

