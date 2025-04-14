Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,499 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after buying an additional 32,712 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,309,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $297.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $210.71 and a twelve month high of $299.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.