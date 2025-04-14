Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 2,205 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,709,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,453,000 after purchasing an additional 521,932 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 3,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.95.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $103.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

