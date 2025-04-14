Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEF opened at $93.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.13. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.02 and a one year high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3037 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

