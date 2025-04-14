Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.20.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $135.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.34 and its 200-day moving average is $153.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

