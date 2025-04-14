Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,629 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after buying an additional 1,885,907 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after buying an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after buying an additional 183,962 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,566,000 after acquiring an additional 476,796 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $536.98 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $574.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $586.74. The stock has a market cap of $553.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

