Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 905 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,533 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.21.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $139.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total transaction of $91,439.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,953.95. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,052. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

