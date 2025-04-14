Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Benchmark Bankshares Stock Performance

BMBN remained flat at $24.75 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. Benchmark Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $26.93.

Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter.

Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

