Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. InvesTrust purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,388,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Covea Finance purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,836,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 122,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Argus set a $155.00 price target on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.11.

Nucor Stock Up 1.6 %

Nucor stock opened at $111.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.45. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $197.79.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

