Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,417,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Penumbra from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.80.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $272.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 801.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.77, for a total transaction of $3,405,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 314,819 shares in the company, valued at $89,336,187.63. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 61,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.59, for a total value of $17,469,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,069.84. The trade was a 79.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,236 shares of company stock valued at $31,222,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.