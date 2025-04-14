Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,288.08.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 17 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,881.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,979.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,369.33. This represents a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,657.49 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,473.62 and a 12-month high of $2,412.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,903.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,037.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

