Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $79.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.09. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.22.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

