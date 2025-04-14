Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,646,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,059,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,276,000 after acquiring an additional 365,954 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,949,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,213 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,952,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.4 %

INVH opened at $32.10 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.90%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.