Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,644,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,323,325,000 after acquiring an additional 303,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,804,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,623,000 after purchasing an additional 135,492 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Xylem by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,009,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,229,000 after purchasing an additional 359,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,325,000 after buying an additional 691,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Xylem Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $108.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

