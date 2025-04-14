Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,106 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1,497.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $31.30 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $210,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,341,909.52. This represents a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

