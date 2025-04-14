Best Canadian Stocks Worth Watching – April 13th

CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Raymond James, Canadian Natural Resources, Celsius, Canadian National Railway, and Molson Coors Beverage are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares representing ownership in companies incorporated in Canada, typically traded on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Investing in Canadian stocks allows exposure to the country’s diverse economy, including sectors like natural resources, technology, and financial services, and is governed by Canadian regulatory bodies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,001,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,682,145. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

CP stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,606,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,768. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $88.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.25.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of RJF stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $174.32.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,524,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,324. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $41.01.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,453,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,481. Celsius has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

CNI stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.77. 1,712,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,766. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $130.63. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.63. 2,582,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,874. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

