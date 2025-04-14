Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIREF shares. Cormark upgraded Birchcliff Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James raised Birchcliff Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Cibc World Mkts raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.0209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

